Crime Stoppers: burglary at Auto Beauty Shop Car Wash

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of Iowa Park Road.

It happened at Auto Beauty Shop Car Wash between 2 p.m. Monday, August 19th and 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th.



Police said the building was broken into and money was stolen from the change machine inside.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.