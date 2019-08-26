Breaking News
Firefighters fight house fire near Memorial Stadium

Crime Stoppers: burglary at Auto Beauty Shop Car Wash

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of Iowa Park Road.

It happened at Auto Beauty Shop Car Wash between 2 p.m. Monday, August 19th and 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th.

Police said the building was broken into and money was stolen from the change machine inside.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, just call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News