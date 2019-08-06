Crime Stoppers: Laurie Fisch homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a cold case homicide.

On August 10, 1983, Laurie Fisch was found murdered at the end of Jalonick Street.

After all these years, police have very little information and could use your help.

If you have any information that could help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888 or 800-322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a cold-case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.