Crime Stoppers: Mik’s Clothing theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into Mik’s Clothing on Brook.

It happened on Friday, Nov 1, at around 5 a.m. in Brook Village.



Police said numerous items of clothing, jewelry and several pairs of Gucci sunglasses were stolen.



If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime stoppers 24- hours a day at (940)322-9888.



You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.