Crime Stoppers: self-storage theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for the burglary of a building.

The crime happened between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 at Donna Adams Self-Storage located at 3816 Fairway. Unknown suspects broke into approximately 20 storage units removing numerous items.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.