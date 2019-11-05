Crime Stoppers: suspects sprayed graffiti on local church

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime stoppers needs your help in solving a case where unknown suspects sprayed graffiti on a local church.

The crime happened on October 15 around 7:30 p.m. At 1420 Borton, where the New Jerusalem Baptist Church is located.

Crime Stoppers said that the suspects sprayed graffiti on the church with blue spray paint

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call crime-stoppers 24 hours a day.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to 1,000.00.