WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and Crime Stoppers need your help locating the person who allegedly burglarized a Dollar Saver in November 2023.

During the late night hours on November 3, the person pictured below broke into the Dollar Saver in the 3600 block of Sheppard Access Road.

If you have any information on this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or go to their website.

Reporters never have to leave their names, and if the information provided is used directly to help identify or make an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.