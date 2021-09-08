Lawton Police investigating double shooting

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and a woman are being treated at a Lawton hospital after being shot.

The Lawton Police Department responded to the 400 block of NW 53rd Street after they received a call of a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Officers then got a call of another individual who was shot and is believed to be connected to the same incident.

Officers were able to locate her, and she is being treated at a local hospital.

The Lawton Police’s Criminal Investigation Division are still investigating this incident.

If you have any information concerning this or any other felony, you can call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

