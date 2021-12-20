WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from community members in an effort to locate a man charged with sex crimes against a child.

NAME: Willis Ernest Wellman

Willis Ernest Wellman CHARGE : Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 Years Of Age

: Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 Years Of Age RACE: White

White SEX: Male

Male AGE: 52 years old

52 years old HAIR COLOR: Brown

Brown EYE COLOR: Green

Green HEIGHT: 5’10”

5’10” WEIGHT: 190 pounds

According to Crime Stoppers officials, this fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed, and citizens should never attempt to apprehend this subject themselves.

If you have any information on the location of Willis Wellman, please call Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day at (940) 322-9888. If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area, please call 1 (800) 322-9888.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward of up to $500.