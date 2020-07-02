Destination Texas: ETX aviation museum draws worldwide attention

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – If you like airplanes and history, you’ll love the Mid-America Flight Museum. This East Texas jewel is tucked away at the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport. The public is welcome to visit for free.

Museum Director Scott Glover owns most of the aircraft. He said the museum exists largely as a tribute to America’s veterans.

“Everything you see here flew in,” said Glover.

Among the bombers and fighters is a Huey helicopter, widely used in the Vietnam War. “It’s just a beautiful example of a restored UH-1H Huey,” Glover said. “This one actually is a ‘67 model and its got 2,000 hours of documented combat history in Vietnam.”

Glover added that people from around the world visit the museum. Many of them are from Europe.

“We’re a very well known museum in Europe. Whereas, in Mount Pleasant, there’s not many people that even know we exist in our own hometown, so it’s kind of funny,” he said. “I want people to come and be able to experience what these airplanes are, how they’re made. You’re not gonna hurt them if you touch them.”

Also on display at the museum is an amphibious biplane that was used in air-sea rescues during World War II.

“The J2F4 Duck, this is probably one of the rarest aircraft we got in our collection … very few, there’s only 4 of them left … this airplane was actually at Pearl Harbor December 7th, 1941, it was at Fort Island,” Glover said. “It flew search and rescue the day of the attack at Pearl Harbor.”

Glover also uses the aircraft to educate children about the importance of our nation’s veterans.

“We have the right to have an opinion because of the freedoms that were given to us by these folks.”

He emphasized that the number one mission of the museum is to honor veterans.

“I really make it a point to talk about Memorial Day. What did those veterans do? They sacrificed their life so we could do some of the things we do today.”

The museum is open most Saturdays, typically from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Glover said doors will be open this Saturday, July 4.

“If you have a love for country, that’s what we want to showcase here,” Glover said.