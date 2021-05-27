Destination Texas: Kick back and relax at ETX winery

PITTSBURG, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people don’t think about vineyards in East Texas, but there are a few of them!

Among them, is Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards in Camp County. Co-owner Perry Wilson said a lot of people are surprised about the location. Often, he hears customers say, “Wow, I can’t believe there’s actually a winery out here in the middle of nowhere.”

Wilson adds that visitors flock to the establishment from surrounding states to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, along with the wine. “Here on site, we grow two varieties that are both hybrid varieties. We grow Blanc du Bois and Black Spanish or Lenoir,” he said.



“It’s like Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper, that’s why you have to make a lot of different ones, because everybody got different palates,” said winemaker Arnulfo Perez.

Perez has been at Los Pinos for 19 years. When he first came onboard, he said the winery produced six different wines. Now, there are 32. He’s careful not to play favorites. “It’s like my child, you know, I got five kids, and it’s so hard to choose one. I love every one the same.”

Perez said the plan is to keep exploring new flavors. “We always dreaming in wines, yeah. We got a lot of different wines coming up, we trying to make everybody happy,” he said, smiling.



This small-town treasure, according to Wilson, is growing in popularity for many reasons. “It’s a great place to come, get away for a weekend, eat, drink, and stay, and enjoy some nice music.”



You can find Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards online at http://www.lospinosranchvineyards.com/ and on Facebook @lospinosranchvineyards.