Popular Labor Day destinations

(KFDX/KJTL) — The labor day holiday is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Karin Caifa has a closer look at the most popular destinations and the two days you should avoid to beat the crowds.



It’s considered the unofficial end of summer. And whether you’re flying to your labor day destination or driving there, prepare for large crowds.

“This year, over one-third of Americans will be traveling for that last long week of summer,” says Trip Advisors’ Elizabeth Monahan.

According to Trip Advisor, 61% of those traveling will be hitting the road, while 27% will be flying.

Among the top trips this year:

A beach getaway, a trip to the city, an escape to the lake, a mountain getaway or a visit to a national park.

Monahan says “most folks are looking to spend time outdoors, soak up the nice weather before we’re back into the back to school routine.”

Quick trips to the city were also popular. The survey found New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, and Orlando were the top destinations.

“Most folks told us that they’re really in it for the long haul. They want to get away, feel relaxed, enjoy time away from their homes with most people traveling more than 500 miles,” said Monahan.

No matter how you’re getting there, keep these two key dates in mind.

Trip Advisor says Thursday, August 29 and Tuesday, September 3 will be the busiest days.

But if you can’t avoid them, pack your patience. Monahan says “try to leave a little bit earlier than you normally would or even later in the day to help avoid some of those busy traffic roadways and long lines at the airport.”

