WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanksgiving is upon us, and if you have yet to start preparing your contribution to the Thanksgiving meal, look no further.

Use this list of simple recipes that require only a few ingredients to round out your Thanksgiving meal.

SLOW COOKER TURKEY BREAST

If you’re making the turkey this year, skip the brining with this slow cooker recipe. With only a few minutes of prep, you should be able to leave the turkey in the slow cooker for a few hours and call it a day.

This recipe works best for smaller amounts of turkey, so if you’re feeding a large group, roasting might be the better option.

CRANBERRY SAUCE

What goes better with turkey than homemade cranberry sauce? Even better, this recipe uses only four ingredients and is great for making ahead of time.

STUFFING

One Thanksgiving staple is the complementary stuffing. With this recipe that boasts only five minutes of prep time, you can be ready to serve it in less than an hour.

SOUTHERN CORNBREAD

This five-ingredient, less-than-40 minute recipe is good for both cast iron and regular baking pans to make southern-style cornbread.

GLAZED CARROTS

Whether you call them glazed, candied or caramelized, these baby carrots make a sweet side dish for all sorts of meals.

This recipe that uses four ingredients won’t even take up precious oven space, as it calls for stovetop cooking.

ROASTED PARMESAN POTATOES

While mashed potatoes are the traditional Thanksgiving potato, you can make an equally delicious and easier-prep side dish by using smaller potatoes that don’t have to be skinned or mashed.

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

This green bean casserole recipe uses pre-made ingredients and takes less than 30 minutes to fully make, so you can practically make it on the way out the door or while the table is being set if you’re the host.

CORN CASSEROLE

Another hit casserole for the Thanksgiving table is corn casserole. This recipe uses five ingredients, and the instructions can be boiled down to: mix ingredients in bowl, put in pan, bake.

BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE

Baked mac and cheese might not be the fanciest side to bring, but the fact that the recipe you used is from country artist Trisha Yearwood should still make an impression.

PUMPKIN PIE

It’s easy to buy a can of pre-made pumpking pie filling, but this recipe swears that it’s just as easy to make this five-ingredient homemade mix. (Don’t worry, you still get to use store-bought crust.)

CHOCOLATE PIE

Chocolate pie is a great year-round treat, and most of the ingredients for this no-bake recipe are likely already in your pantry.

Hopefully, whether you’re a host or guest, you can use some of these recipes to bring the joy of the holiday to the dinner table.