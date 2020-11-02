Election Results Oklahoma

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
78°
Wichita Falls
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Texas Governor’s Debate
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Texas Politics
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C. Bureau
Live Stream
Video Center
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Interviews
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Border Report
Coronavirus
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Eggnog robber fights security, pleads the 5th
When will we know Texas election results?
Gallery
Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane warning issued
Live
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic …
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Football
H.S. Sports
MSU Mustangs
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Vernon College
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
Auto Racing
Golf
MLB
NFL
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
Gas Buddy
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Christmas Came Early
Cutest Kid In Costume
Giving Thanks
Next Freeze
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Motor Speedway Experience
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Not In My Town
Clear the Shelters
Events
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Keeping Texoma Warm
Native American Heritage Month
Tuesday’s Child
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Bobby – 11-01-22
Video
Top Stories
Hometown Hero Darrell Burns – 10-26-2022
Video
Landyn – 10-18-22
Video
Brianna – 10-11-22
Video
Lifestyle
Coronavirus
Healthcast
Healthy You
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Real Estate Minute
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
What the Tech
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 11-03-2022
Video
Top Stories
Guitar Greats at Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-27-2022
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-20-2022
Video
Celebrating ten years in Texoma
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Election Results Oklahoma
Click Here For Election Results
All Races
Texas Results
Oklahoma Results
Wichita County
Baylor County
Clay County
Montague County
Balance of Power
Your Local Election Headquarters
When will we know Texas election results?
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
WATCH: 1-on-1 with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Election Day in Texoma: November 2022 Midterms
Wilbarger County polling locations on Election Day
Throckmorton County polling locations on Election …
Montague County polling locations on Election Day
Hardeman County polling locations on Election Day
Clay County polling locations on Election Day
Baylor County polling locations on Election Day
More Election Stories
November 08 2022 07:00 pm
Trending Stories
Eggnog robber fights security, pleads the 5th
Wichita County polling locations on Election Day
Woman accused of racist altercation with kids
Man jailed on new counts of having sex with 12 year …
Homeless man under bridge pulls knife, jogger pulls …
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Latest News
Eggnog robber fights security, pleads the 5th
When will we know Texas election results?
Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer
View All Local News