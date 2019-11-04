Election Results

Wichita and Archer County Chase Video

Birthdays 11-4-19 Video

OK Open carry injunction Video

Oklahoma mass prison release Video

Annual coat drive Video

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase Video

Semi accident under investigation Video

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls Video

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary Video

Fleeks' murder trial given new date Video

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child Video