WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As 2023 comes to an end, another election is on the horizon.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming November elections is Tuesday, October 10, 2023, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, however, there are ways to find out.

Just visit votetexas.gov for that information, as well as information on how to register to vote before the deadline.

Residents can also get in touch with their elections administrator.

If you’re unable to access this information, however, call the Wichita County Commissioner’s Office at (940) 766-8174. Additional voting information that is specific to Wichita County can also be found on their website.