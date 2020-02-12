Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

NEW HAMPSHIRE (NBC News) — Senator Bernie Sanders is riding high after a first place finish in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump!” Sanders told supporters after his win.

Pete Buttigieg came in a close second, roughly 4,000 votes behind Sanders, while Senator Amy Klobuchar placed third, delivering on momentum from a strong debate performance — and rocketing into the top tier.

“We have beaten the odds every step of the way,” an enthusiastic Klobuchar said after the votes were tallied.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is looking for a path forward after a disappointing fourth place finish, but promised supporters “our campaign is built for the long haul.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden landed in fifth, having already left New Hampshire before results came in. He’s shifted his focus to South Carolina, where he’s counting on a rebound from a more diverse electorate.

