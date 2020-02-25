Democrats face crucial contest

SOUTH CAROLINA (NBC News) — As Bernie Sanders rides a decisive victory out of Nevada, the Democratic race is now entering a critical phase.

With the South Carolina primary on Saturday, followed by 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, candidates are doing all they can to gain ground on the frontrunner.

South Carolina is make-or-break for Joe Biden, who finished second in Nevada, his best showing yet.

The former vice president has staked his candidacy on winning with black and Hispanic voters.

South Carolina’s top Democrat, Representative James Clyburn, is expected to endorse Biden this week as he tries to show he’s more electable than Sanders.

“I don’t think he can beat Donald Trump and keep a Democratic Senate, get a Democratic Senate and keep a Democratic House,” Biden says.

Targeting Sanders, and how he’ll pay for his ambitious plans, will be a common theme as seven candidates face off in a debate Tuesday.

