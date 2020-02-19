Democrats focus on Nevada ahead of Wednesday’s debate

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday nights’ Democratic Presidential Debate in Las Vegas after receiving 19 percent in an NPR-PBS-Marist poll.

Bloomberg’s debate appearance will take place despite the fact that his name will not be on ballots during Nevada’s upcoming caucus.

His ad spending, more than all the other candidates combined, is under fire from the frontrunner, Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Mr. Bloomberg like anyone else has the right to run for president, he does not have the right to buy a presidency,” Sanders told supporters

