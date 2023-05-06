HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of the Holliday Independent School District voted on three proposed propositions in the May 6 election.

All three propositions have passed by more than 60%.

Propositions A, B and C each promise a handful of upgrades and expansions throughout the district.

Prop A is a $6.4 million bond for a new baseball and softball complex. Inside the complex, there would be indoor batting cages, public restrooms, dressing and locker rooms and even a concession building with a covered outdoor area, as well as a few safety improvements to top it off. Prop A passed with 66.12% of the votes.

Prop B is a $29.7 million bond that will upgrade the field house and allow building onto the schools themselves. Prop B

“Some classroom additions at the elementary, a gym on the back side of the elementary, a new playground at the elementary, new auditorium at the high school building a cafeteria that will service the secondary students at the middle school, high school,” Superintendent Cody Carroll said.

Classrooms would also be added onto the middle school while both the middle and high school would get expanded parking lots and Eagle Drive would be widened. As for the field house, Carroll said Prop B will add on a weight room, a football locker room and convert existing dressing rooms into training and laundry rooms.

Prop C is a $4.7 million bond that will allow for upgraded field lighting and provide better pedestrian access points.

Should all three propositions pass, the estimated tax rate in Holliday ISD would become $1.44, an increase from the current $1.25.

In total, the bond would cost $40.8 million.