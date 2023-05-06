JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living within the Jacksboro Independent School District made their voices heard Saturday, May 6 at the ballot boxes, weighing in on a proposed bond for school facilities.

A majority of Jacksboro residents voted for the $47.5 million bond, choosing to increase their property taxes to improve their schools.

