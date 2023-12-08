WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline to file for the March Primary Election is just around the corner, and there are few seats opposed right now.

The last day to register to vote in the 2024 Primaries is February 5, 2021, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is February 23, 2024.

So far, current Wichita County Republican Party Chair Julie Wilson is running against Joe Gauthier to keep her seat.

For Democratic Party Chair, Chelsea Streeter is the only candidate who has filed.

Sheriff David Duke is running unopposed for another term.

Tommy Smyth looks to keep his job as county tax assessor-collector.

And, current First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub hopes voters will elect him as the next 89th District Judge after Judge Charles Barnard announced his retirement.

For more information on election updates, visit Wichita County’s website.