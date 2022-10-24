WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the many state and local races set to be decided in the November 8 General Election.

In Wichita County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wichita County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Wichita County, visit the Wichita County Election Webpage or call (940) 766-8174.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Wichita County below:

Wichita County Courthouse, Room 139

7th Street 900 7th Street

Wichita Falls, Texas, 76301 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 2 Building

W College St 102 West College Street

Burkburnett, Texas, 76354 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County Tax Office Substation

North Wall Street 400 North Wall Street

Iowa Park, Texas, 76367 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Home Depot

Kell West Boulevard 3705 Kell Boulevard

Wichita Falls, Texas, 76308 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sikes Senter Mall

Midwestern Parkway 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Wichita Falls, Texas, 76308 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 — Noon to 5 p.m.

— Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissioner 4 Building

Texas Highway 25 2023 State Hwy 25 North

Electra, Texas, 76360 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.