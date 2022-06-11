ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra hosted its second day of BBQ throwdown!

The heat didn’t stop pit masters from competing and showing off their talents. This is the second year Electra’s Fire Department puts this event to showcase who can make the best beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket.

A retired Marine, whose specialty is in making chicken, says this has become his hobby and likes to go to different BBQ competitions across the state.

“Me and my best friend were talked in to going to a backyard bbq in Bedford by my wife and we became addicted! That one was simple from then on we have been going hog wild we do it because we enjoy the hobby we enjoy cooking and enjoy the comradery,” contestant Stephen Granat said.

