WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After 30 years in the education business, Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West has decided to retire.

Only July 18, the Electra ISD Board of Trustees met, which is is where West announced his intent to retire in March of 2023.

Mr. West released the following statement in regards to his retirement:

“After nearly 30 years in the education business, and after praying with my family and consulting with friends, I have made the decision to retire from my position as the Superintendent of Schools for Electra ISD around the first of March 2023. This was a difficult decision to make because of how rewarding it is to work with kids and young adults every day especially when doing it with a staff as great as Electra’s. I want to thank the Electra ISD Board of Trustees for being so supportive to me and my wife Jamie. I also want to thank the students and staff of Electra ISD for accepting me and my family into your families and making Electra ISD a great place to work and go to school. I look forward to watching Electra ISD’s continued success in the future.”

West has been with Electra ISD since 2019.

Electra ISD said the Board of Trustees will start discussing their next steps to move forward to fill the position in their next regular meeting in August.