ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Electra Independent School District on Thursday announced that Electra Junior/Senior High School is currently in a “lockout” situation following alleged threats made against the school.

According to Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West, school officials were made aware that a student overheard another student making threats toward the school on their bus route on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

West said the student who supposedly made the threats was immediately brought to the office, and the Electra Police Department was immediately notified as well.

According to West, no weapons of any kind were found to be present.

West said both Electra Junior-Senior High School and Electra Elementary School will remain in a “lockout” situation throughout the remainder of Thursday morning.

Under a lockout situation, West said normal school operations will continue within the building, outside activities are limited, and lunch operations will continue on their regular schedule.

Details regarding the specific threats made are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates from Electra ISD as they become available.