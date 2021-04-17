27 Wyeth paintings donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Museum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Twenty-seven paintings by three generations of Wyeths have been donated to Maine’s Farnsworth Art Museum, thanks to the late Betsy Wyeth.

The Rockland museum, which plans to display the paintings in a major exhibition beginning May 15, did not disclose the value of the gifts, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.

The gift includes “Room after Room” and “Geraniums,” a pair of watercolors painted by Andrew Wyeth at the Olson House in nearby Cushing; “Islander,” one of Jamie Wyeth’s best known paintings; and a trio of paintings by N.C. Wyeth that capture fishing scenes.

The latest Wyeth gift adds to an already substantial collection of Wyeth artwork held by the Farnsworth.

“The Farnsworth is so fortunate to have the ongoing support of the Wyeth family and we are deeply grateful for this treasured gift to the museum’s collection,” Farnsworth Director Christopher J. Brownawell said in a statement.

Three generations of Wyeths have painted in Maine, starting with N.C. Wyeth in the 1920s. Andrew Wyeth’s best known work, “Christina’s World,” was painted at the Olson House in 1948. Jamie, son of Andrew and Betsy Wyeth, continues to create art in Maine.

Betsy Wyeth, who died last year in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, introduced her husband, Andrew, to neighbor Christina Olson.