5 young poets each receive awards of $25,000

This combination of photos released by The Poetry Foundation shows, from left, Franny Choi, Michael Wasson, Justin Phillip Reed, Jose Olivarez and Jane Huffman who are the recipients of the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship. (The Poetry Foundation via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Five young poets, including a National Book Award winner, have each received prizes worth just over $25,000.

Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine announced Tuesday that the Lilly Rosenberg Fellowships were given to Franny Choi, Jane Huffman, Jose Olivarez, Justin Phillip Reed and Michael Wasson. The 30-year-old program gives money to poets age 21 to 31. The awards are intended to provide time for writing and reading poetry.

This year’s winners range from the New York-based son of Mexican immigrants (Olivarez) to a Nimiipuu from the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho (Wasson). Reed is a National Book Award winner for his collection “Indecency,” and Huffman edits the literary journal Guesthouse. Choi teaches poetry through the education program Project VOICE.

Previous fellows include Katherine Larson, Roger Reeves and Christian Wiman.