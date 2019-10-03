1  of  3
8 nonfiction authors receive $40,000 Whiting grants

This combination photo of images released by the Whiting Foundation shows, top row from left, Ilyon Woo, Walter Thompson-Hernandez, Kristen Radtke and Channing Gerard Joseph, bottom row from left, Albert Samaha, Jim Morris, Wil S. Hylton and Damon Tabor, who are recipients of $40,000 grants from the Whiting Foundation. (Whiting Foundation via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors working on nonfiction books with subjects ranging from Cuban independence from Spain to gay rights have received $40,000 grants from the Whiting Foundation.

Recipients announced Thursday include Wil S. Hylton for “The Call of Empire,” about Cuban independence heroine Evangelina Cosío, and Channing Gerard Joseph for “House of Swann,” about a slave who becomes the world’s first drag queen and an early gay rights activist. Other books cited were Jim Morris’ “The Cancer Factory,” Kristen Radtke’s “Seek You: Essays on American Loneliness” and “Albert Samaha’s “Concepcion: A Family’s Journey on the Immigrant Wave That Changed the Face of America.”

Also receiving grants were Damon Tabor for “The Mountain in the Burning Sky” and “Ilyon Woo for “Master Slave Husband Wife.”

