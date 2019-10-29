Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

Actor Jared Padalecki accused in assault at his Austin bar

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This Oct. 21, 2019 photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows actor Jared Padalecki. Court documents show that Padalecki, star of the CW series “Supernatural,” is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin, Texas bar he owns. An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Padalecki has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. (Austin Police Departments via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Court documents show that “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.

An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Sunday. Padalecki, who rose to fame in “Gilmore Girls,” has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.

The affidavit says employees escorted him out of the bar after he fought with people inside. The affidavit says employees then tried to keep Padalecki out “because of his intoxicated behavior.”

An assistant manager told police that Padalecki slapped him. The affidavit says Padalecki punched the general manager, who was trying to separate him from the assistant manager.

Representatives for Padalecki haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Travis County Jail records indicate Padalecki isn’t being held Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19"

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors."

Cat helps kids with glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat helps kids with glasses"

WF 4B Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF 4B Board meeting"

Early voting times change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting times change"

What The Tech: Google tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Google tracking"

Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun"

Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service"

WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters"

Local businesses recognized by BBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses recognized by BBB"

HY: Psoriatic Arthritis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HY: Psoriatic Arthritis"