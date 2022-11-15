NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday’s Grammy nominations:

NOMINEE REACTIONS

“‘All Too Well 10’ is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal,” Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram. Swift is nominated for four Grammys.

“I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?,” Lizzo, who is nominated for six Grammys including record of the year, tweeted shortly after the nomination livestream concluded. She tweeted again: “6 nominations?!?!?! Thank YOU.”

Coldplay also tweeted gratitude to the recording academy. The band is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its duet with K-pop global sensation BTS.

“CAUSE ONE THING ABOUT GOD….!!!!!,” Rapper and first-time nominee Latto posted on Instagram.

Another first-time nominee Anitta also tweeted, “Wow! Wow Wow Wow… never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I’m from Brazil guys…I mean.. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine.”

“We can’t believe our eyes and ears but we just got nominated as best new artist at the Grammys. We couldn’t be more thankful and excited about it. Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love,” Italian rock band and 2021 winners of Eurovision Måneskin posted on Instagram stories.

“These nominations are an absolute honor and I’m so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me,” Miranda Lambert said in a statement.

Another female country singer, Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her live reaction to her nomination for best country solo performance. She wrote on Instagram: “the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst.”

“I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading. It’s not about a nomination or a trophy for me,” singer-songwriter The-Dream tweeted Tuesday. The-Dream has been nominated six times for his work on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance,” which is also nominated for album of the year.