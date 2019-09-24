Aurora survivors urge ‘Joker’ studio to support gun control

Breaking News
DENVER (AP) — Alarmed by violence depicted in trailers for the upcoming movie “Joker,” some survivors of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting are asking distributor Warner Bros. to commit to gun control causes.

Sandy Phillips’ daughter, Jessica Ghawi, was one of 12 people killed during a midnight showing of the Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises,” also distributed by Warner Bros.

Phillips and four other Aurora survivors sent a letter to Warner on Tuesday asking the studio to lobby for gun control.

Phillips says she was compelled to act after seeing a trailer for “Joker,” the Batman villain portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in the film being released Oct. 4.

A Warner Bros. representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

