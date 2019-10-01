1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Austrian-born Hollywood producer Eric Pleskow dies at 95

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian-born film producer Eric Pleskow, who was involved in the making of Hollywood hits including “Platoon,” ”Rocky” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” has died at the age of 95.

The Viennale film festival said on its website that Pleskow died Tuesday without providing further details. He became the festival’s president in 1998.

Born Erich Pleskoff to a Jewish merchant in Vienna, Pleskow and his family fled Nazi persecution shortly before the outbreak of World War II, eventually reaching the United States. After training as a film editor, Pleskow was drafted into the U.S. Army and returned to Europe, where he was involved in rebuilding the famed Bavaria Studios after the war.

He later joined United Artists, rising to become the studio’s president before co-founding Orion Pictures in 1978.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News