Author Jason Reynolds offers online projects for kids

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) — Author Jason Reynolds, the country’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, had expected his work to keep him on the road.

Instead, Reynolds and the Library of Congress are among those organizing a monthly “Grab The Mic” newsletter and an online video project for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The video series is biweekly and is called “Write. Right. Rite.”

“Due to the current changes in our way of life, my approach as Ambassador has had to change, too,” Reynolds said in a statement. “My role and goal is to get young people to express themselves and see value in their own narratives, and since I can’t, at the moment, physically come to them, I’ve created the ‘Write. Right. Rite.’ video series — short clips that offer fun and engaging prompts to help spark young people’s imaginations, which in turn will spark their expression.”

Starting April 14 at 10:30 am EDT, videos will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday through April and May and will continue into the summer. The newsletter and videos will be available on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and through https://guides.loc.gov/jason-reynolds/grab-the-mic/newsletter.

Reynolds’ books include “Long Way Down” and “As Brave As You.” The Library of Congress announced his appointment as ambassador earlier this year.

