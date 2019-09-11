Big Sean, Halsey, Migos rock Rihanna’s lingerie fashion show

Entertainment

by: LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Emaza Dilan, Saiyr Dilan

Emaza Dilan, left, and Saiyr Dilan of Ceraadi attend the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Sean, A$ap Ferg, Halsey and Migos rocked Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty crowd Tuesday from a color-saturated stage at the Barclays Center as Normani and Laverne Cox joined an army of supermodels and dancers in a showcase of her latest loungewear and lingerie.

But don’t look for the juicy new collection on social media, at least not in a big way. The curated audience heavy on young influencers had their phones locked in cases for the New York Fashion Week show, which was filmed for streaming Sept. 20 exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Rule-breakers spent the rest of the evening posting blurry and dimly lit clips taken with sneaked-in phones.

Rihanna did right by her fans by putting her latest teddies and other lacy pieces immediately on sale, at Amazon, and by setting up photo booths outside the Brooklyn stadium after the 40-minute show.

On stage, her white, multilevel backdrop evoked a small city bathed in purple, yellow and red light. Her legion strutted and danced on platforms and in large windows as she dressed some of the biggest names in modeling, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid included, harem-style in looks of pink and yellow. She also enlisted 21 Savage as a model and Fat Joe and Tierra Whack to perform.

At one point during the show, a small simulated water pool at center stage rippled as Migos moved. At another point, the crowd threw up their arms as DJ Khaled instructed.

Plus-size model Paloma Elsesser joined the Hadids, Joan Smalls, Alek Wek and Cara Delevingne for Rihanna’s second fashion week foray of her fledgling brand, this collection for fall-winter. Like her models and dancers, her line ranges in sizes 32A-42H in bras and XS-3X for the rest of the body.

Among Rihanna’s guests were Kacey Musgraves, Kehlani, the pregnant Ashley Graham and Diplo. They joined others for photos ahead of the performance.

Nobody does fashion week quite like Rihanna.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"

Remembering 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 911"

Peloton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peloton"

Rembembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rembembering 9/11"

Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day"

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News