Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Cabello to perform at AMAs

Entertainment

by: MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows Lizzo performing at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2019, left, and Billie Eilish performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2019. Eilish and Lizzo will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, airing live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

Dick clark productions announced Wednesday that other performers at the Nov. 24 event include Camila Cabello, nominated for collaboration of the year for “Senorita” with Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa, whose debut album is the most streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Eilish is competing for six AMAs, including favorite female pop/rock artist and favorite pop/rock album. Her debut — “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — is one of the top-selling albums of the year. It launched multiple Top 40 hits including “Bad Guy,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lizzo, nominated for three AMAs, released her debut in 2013 but she achieved major success this year. Her two-year-old song “Truth Hurts” topped the Hot 100 chart for seven weeks and her three-year-old song “Good As Hell” just reached the Top 10 on the pop charts and is No. 1 on the R&B charts. Lizzo released her major-label debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” earlier this year.

Previously announced AMA performers include Selena Gomez, whose new song “Lose You to Love Me” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart this week, and Taylor Swift, who is nominated for five honors and will receive the artist of the decade award at the show. Throughout her career, Swift has won 23 AMAs and she could break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins (the King of Pop won 24 trophies).

Swift will compete for the top prize — artist of the year — along with Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"