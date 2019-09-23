Billy Porter makes Emmys history and the category is ‘love’

Entertainment

by: LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Billy Porter

Billy Porter, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “Pose,” poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — And the category, a jubilant Billy Porter said as he made Emmys history, “is love, y’all, love.”

Porter, known for making fashion statements on red carpets, became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role of Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.”

“I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed that I have lived long enough to see this day,” said Porter, rocking a towering asymmetrical cowboy hat and sparkling striped trousers.

He quoted James Baldwin, speaking on stage of the many years it took of “vomiting up filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here.”

Porter added: “I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right.”

As the crowd listened intently, Porter thanked his mother, Clorinda, saying “there’s no stronger, more resilient woman who has graced this earth. I love you mommy.”

He also thanked his show’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy: “Ryan Murphy, you saw me! You believed in us.”

The LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD congratulated Porter in a statement “for this well-deserved honor and for always using his work and platform to showcase the power of being authentic.”

“Pose,” set in the 1980s and 1990s, illuminates New York’s African American and Latino LGBTQ ballroom culture and the houses formed among the dancers and models as they compete for trophies. Porter, who already had Grammy and Tony awards, beat out nominees Jason Bateman, Sterling K.Brown, Bob Odenkirk, Kit Harington and Milo Ventimiglia.

“I gotta breathe” Porter said. “God bless you all. The category is love, ya’ll, love.”

He urged his fellow actors to work for change.

“We are the people. We as artists are the people who get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet,” Porter said. “Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t ever stop telling the truth.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Social media depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social media depression"

iPhone 11 tests

Thumbnail for the video titled "iPhone 11 tests"

WF WALK to END Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF WALK to END Alzheimer's"

Raise the woof

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raise the woof"

Imperfect Produce

Thumbnail for the video titled "Imperfect Produce"

National pot pie day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National pot pie day"

Lego is releasing braille legos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego is releasing braille legos"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-23-19"

Burkburnett bomb threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett bomb threat"

David Cannon, terroristic threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "David Cannon, terroristic threat"

Terroristic threats arrest, skyler gaines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terroristic threats arrest, skyler gaines"

Local hiring event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hiring event"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News