Books on supremacist’s awakening, Iranian refugees, honored

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Books on a young white supremacist’s awakening and on Iranian refugees in Sweden are winners of awards celebrating literature’s power to promote peace and understanding.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials say Eli Saslow’s “Rising Out of Hatred” won for nonfiction and Golnaz Hashemzadeh Bonde’s “What We Owe” won for fiction.

Runners-up are Wil Haygood’s “Tigerland,” about an inner city Ohio school’s 1969 athletic triumphs, in nonfiction and Richard Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Overstory,” about human impact on forests, in fiction.

Winners receive $10,000 each and runners-up $5,000 each. A Nov. 3 gala is planned in Dayton.

The group earlier named native American writer N. Scott Momaday for its lifetime achievement award .

The literary peace prizes grew out of the 1995 Bosnia peace accords negotiated in the southwestern Ohio city.

