Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

Bronx steps in ‘Joker’ movie become a tourist attraction

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

People pose on the steps between two apartment buildings, Monday Oct. 28, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York. The stairs have become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie “Joker.” In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Rocky, there’s a new stairway to climb.

A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie “Joker.”

The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.

In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.

These days, neighborhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.

The visitors have been taking selfies, and some have even shown up in costume.

Coming to the stairs is “really immersive,” said Oliver Bonallack, visiting from Brighton, England.

“You never really get to experience a film first-hand,” he said. “I feel like it is so iconic.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the upsurge in popularity.

“We live in the neighborhood, it’s taking up all of our time, we’re all being inconvenienced,” said Bronx resident Cathyrine Spencer. “Every day when I come down the stairs, I have to go through a barrage of people.”

The stairway joins the ranks of well-known movie settings, like that of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art seen in “Rocky.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"

Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights"

Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office"

Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down"

Comanche man dies from car accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comanche man dies from car accident"

Lipstick theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipstick theft"

Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with abusing his younger siblings"

Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration"

Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism"

KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house"

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown"

Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting"