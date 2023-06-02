WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our morning anchors Carney Porter and Charisma Thrash got the opportunity to try out different types of space food in honor of an upcoming show on Fox.

The new show, called “Stars on Mars,” premieres on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. on Fox.

The show will feature celebrities living in a Mars life-simulator and is hosted by William Shatner. Several recognizable faces, including Marshawn Lynch, Lance Armstrong and Ronda Rousey, are testing to see if they have what it takes to live on Mars.

Fox sent a Stars on Mars rover, which also doubled as a cooler to hold freeze-dried treats for our team to try.