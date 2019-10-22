Celebrities to get drag makeovers in RuPaul’s new VH1 series

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
RuPaul

FILE – This May 6, 2019 file photo shows RuPaul at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights. VH1 said Tuesday, Oct. 22, that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights.

VH1 said Tuesday that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year.

Each of the four episodes will feature a trio of stars competing for best drag transformation.

They’ll be helped by past contestants from the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and his all-star series, including winners Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel.

In a statement, RuPaul says doing drag doesn’t change who you are, it reveals it.

The celebrity contestants, whose prize money will be donated to a charity they pick, have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"