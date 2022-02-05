(NEXSTAR) — Comedian and former late-night host Chelsea Handler has been forced to cancel two of her shows in Oregon after a “scare” that landed her in the hospital.

Handler announced the news via Instagram on Friday, from what appeared to be a hospital bed. In the video, she apologized for the cancellations but did not elaborate on her health issue. She did, however, reveal that she was not sick with COVID-19.

“I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m OK. And I’m not pregnant,” she added.

The two canceled shows — which were scheduled for Feb. 4 in Portland and Feb. 5 in Eugene — have been rescheduled for March 5 and March 4, respectively.

“Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” reads a statement shared to Handler’s social media on Friday.

Handler, 46, kicked off her Vaccinated & Horny tour in September 2021. Her performances are currently scheduled through October 2022.