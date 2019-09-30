‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery

1  of  2
This undated photo provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shows actress Stacey Dash. The actress known for appearing in the 1990s comedy, “Clueless,” is facing a domestic battery charge in Florida. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report says the 52-year-old was arrested Sunday night. The report says Dash got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment. Deputies say she pushed the man and slapped his face. She was released on bail Monday morning. (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — An actress known for appearing in the 1990s comedy, “Clueless,” is facing a domestic battery charge in Florida.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report says 52-year-old Stacey Dash was arrested Sunday night.

The report says Dash got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment. Deputies say she pushed the man and slapped his face. Investigators noted that the man sustained red scratch marks on his left arm.

The reports say no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Dash was released on bail Monday morning. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Besides portraying Dionne Davenport in “Clueless,” Dash has film and television credits beginning in the 1980s. She also worked as a Fox News commentator from 2014 to 2017.

