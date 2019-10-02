CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You could feel the magic of the holiday season inside Belmont’s Curb Event Center Wednesday night for the taping of the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas.

Trisha Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson,Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young are performing on this year’s Christmas special. 

Trisha is also taking over hosting duties for Reba this year. 

“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’m mostly nervous about the costume changes ‘cause I’m not Reba. I’ve never had a quick change room in my life so, when I do a show I wear one thing and that’s it so I’m nervous about how it’s all going to work out. It’s always really beautiful. I love Christmas, so I’m ready to be in the Christmas spirit and this show will do it,” Trisha told News 2 backstage. 

An air date hasn’t been announced yet, but you will be able to watch CMA Country Christmas later this season on News 2.

