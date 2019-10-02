Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.

But she won’t be on her own: The CMAs has announced that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.”

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though female acts are finding success on the country music scene, they’ve received little love on country radio as male acts continue to dominate. The last time a woman won CMA’s top prize, entertainer of the year, was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the honor.

