Breaking News
Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week

CMA Awards
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of fans came out for the official kick-off to CMA Music Festival Monday night at Ascend Park.

This is the 9th annual Music City Gives Back Concert featuring Rodney Atkins.

Carly Pearce, Tyler Rich and Michael Ray were among the other artists that performed.

Music and autograph sessions began at noon and hours later fans were still thirsty for the party.

The event started as a thank you to the sponsors and volunteers who helped rebuild Nashville following the floods. 

Now it benefits W.O. Smith Music school, which helps children of low-income families with music lessons.

“I’m constantly amazed by the generosity shown by so many artists and friends. To have this much fun while also raising money for the good work being done here in

Nashville by the W.O. Smith Music school remains a dream come true for me,” said Atkins. 

Michael Ray headlined the night and talked about how music makes an impact.

“When you can change an adults life it’s incredible when you can change a child’s life you are changing not only their life right at that moment but possibly forever,” Ray told News 2. 

Carly Pearce agreed, “I think it’s so important for music education and anything I can do to give back just as an artist and use the platform of music is something that I am always ready to do.”

The event has raised more than $100,000 over the years.

(This article was originally published June 5, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep lab technician accused of groping patients"

Face transplant NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face transplant NBC"

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News