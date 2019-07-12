Collectable sneakers on auction at Sotheby’s in New York

Breaking News
by: TED SHAFFREY, Associated Press

This image taken from video shows a pair of Nike Mags ,inspired by “Back to the Future,” on display in New York on Friday, July 12, 2019. The sneaker is among 100 pairs of rare sneakers up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. Bidding runs through July 23. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (AP) — True sneaker heads will get the opportunity to expand their collection as Sotheby’s in New York holds its first sneaker auction.

These aren’t just any old sneakers but 100 of the rarest, most-coveted sneakers around, including the Nike handmade “Moon Shoe” designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1972. Only 12 were made and a pair is expected to fetch as much as $160,000.

Another highlight: Two pairs of Nike Mags inspired by “Back to the Future,” made to raise money for Parkinson’s research. Both models light up and one is self-lacing.

The auction also features a pair of size 9 Nike Air Jordan II blue suede Derek Jeter shoes, made to commemorate the New York Yankee icon’s 2014 retirement. The starting bid is $30,000.

Bidding runs through July 23.

