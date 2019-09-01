1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Hart

FILE – In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lauren's law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's law"

WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB"

Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing"

People grieve in Permian Basin as investigation into deadly Odessa shooting continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "People grieve in Permian Basin as investigation into deadly Odessa shooting continues"

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News