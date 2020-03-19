1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting restaurants and bars First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
1  of  27
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Cruising Downtown Duncan El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Conan O’Brien to return to air, with an iPhone from home

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Conan O'Brien

FILE – In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O’Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. O’Brien said he will resume putting out new episodes of TBS’ “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — With iPhones and Skype, Conan O’Brien is going back on the air.

The late-night host said he will resume putting out new episodes of TBS’ “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype.

“This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt,” said O’Brien on Twitter.

The late-night shows have all shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid congregating live audiences and large TV crews. Some hosts have pumped out web videos.

Jimmy Fallon has produced 10-minute “At Home” shows for NBC’s “Tonight.” In one episode, he did a video chat with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jimmy Kimmel and David Spade have given monologues from their homes. On Monday, Stephen Colbert delivered a 10-minute monologue from his bathtub in a segment that was added to an episode that was otherwise a rerun of CBS’s “The Late Show.”

O’Brien, though, is the first to try to remotely mount a full broadcast from home.

“The quality of my work will not go down because technically that’s not possible,” O’Brien joked in a statement.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News