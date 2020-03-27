1  of  4
Breaking News
Officials confirm 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita Co. Health Department releases information on 13,14, 15th cases of Wichita Co. COVID-19 Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill Shelter in place ordered for Wichita Falls
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

Entertainment

by: KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Diffie

FILE – This Aug. 22, 2018 file photo shows Joe Diffie at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. A publicist for Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19. Diffie is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said in the statement. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the ’90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News