‘Crazy Ex’ star Rachel Bloom wins Emmy, announces pregnancy

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom poses in the press room with the award for outstanding original music and lyrics for “Crazy Ex Girlfriend” on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rachel Bloom has won an Emmy for writing music and lyrics, and soon she’ll be singing lullabies.

The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star announced backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night that she and husband Dan Gregor are expecting a baby.

Bloom won the Emmy, her first, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal,” from her CW series that ended in April after four seasons.

Bloom told reporters backstage that “I’m pregnant, that’s what’s next for me.”

She said she was going to announce it on Instagram, but that this was a far better venue.

She says she’s three months along and she’ll be able to tell her child that “she was with me when this happened.”

___

This story has been corrected to say Rachel Bloom won her first Emmy on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

